Clearwater 16-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of teenager while 'play fighting:' Police

The Clearwater Police Department announced the arrest of a 16-year-old in the shooting death of another teenager earlier this week in what witnesses described stemmed from ‘play fighting.’

According to CPD, Yerney Arvelo, 16, has been charged with manslaughter and violation of probation in connection with the death of Jacques Ford, 16.

Ford died after being shot inside an apartment in the 1200 block of Engman Street on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Arvelo, who lived at the apartment where the shooting happened, and Ford had been ‘play fighting,' according to witnesses.

That's when Arvelo picked up a gun, and the weapon went off during the physical exchange. Detectives continue to investigate the case and say it is possible that additional charges may be forthcoming.