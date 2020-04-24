Clearwater sign shop making ready-to-install dividers to keep retail workers, customers safe

Many small businesses are adapting during these tough economic times, trying to keep the doors open and paychecks moving.

The Cutting Edge Signs and Graphics in Clearwater is also changing gears.

The professional graphics company has been around for 22 years and is now producing clear plastic dividers, called Germ Guards, to keep people safe during retail transactions.

Owner Jeffery Newburg anticipates a huge need for the Germ Guards in the near future.

Some major retailers, like Walmart and Publix, have already installed similar guards at registers.

Advertisement

"As things open, we'll still have to participate in social distancing. So, in those instances where we can't, this will help create a protective barrier and allow people to conduct business and still remain safe," Newburg told FOX 13.

The guards can be delivered, shipped, or picked up in the store.

The Cutting Edge Signs and Graphics is still open for regular business, for professional imaging needs. They are located at 12795 49th St. N. in Clearwater. Store hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map