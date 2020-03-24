Publix says it will install Plexiglas around cash registers

Publix Super Markets Inc. plans to install Plexiglas partitions to protect its cashiers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

The Lakeland-based grocer said Tuesday that all 1,200 locations should have Plexiglas installed at the cash registers within two weeks.

"We have installed and tested the plexiglass and have decided to expand this effort companywide," spokeswoman Maria Brous wrote in an email. "Installations will begin this weekend, and we expect to be completed within the next two weeks."

The move comes after one of Publix's biggest competitors, Kroger Co., said it would install the partitions at its registers. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, competes with Publix in the Carolinas and metro Atlanta area.

