Clearwater woman charged with DUI in deadly hit and run crash

Alexa Elisabella Nix, 24, is facing numerous charges, including DUI manslaughter following a deadly hit and run crash Saturday night in Largo.

According to the Largo Police Department, Nix was driving a Jeep Cherokee northbound in Missouri Ave. at a high rate of speed when witnesses said she changed lanes and struck a motorcycle.

According to officers, the motorcycle rider was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene as a result of his injuries.

Police said Nix fled the scene.

Officers later found Nix and the Jeep. Witnesses identified her as the driver of the Jeep at the time of the crash.

Police said Nix was found at fault for the crash and arrested her for DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and obstruction by disguised person.