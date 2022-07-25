Clearwater's Coachman Park to transform into world-class waterfront destination

The city of Clearwater says the redevelopment of Coachman Park is coming along.

What was once a parking lot is now a construction zone, and in less than a year will transform into a world-class waterfront park.

The contractor recently informed the city the project is almost halfway complete, and they’ve spent a little more than $30 million out of the $84 million budget.

City of Clearwater rendering of portion of Coachman Park

Contractors with Skanska recently told city leaders all the pluming is done, and the foundation has been poured for the centerpiece – an Amphitheatre that can hold up to 15,000 people.

Skanska is the same contractor that constructed St. Pete’s new pier.

City of Clearwater aerial rendering of Coachman Park

The new Coachman Park will add a lot of green space to the downtown area, including trails, gardens, ponds and a family area with playgrounds and a splash pad.

The idea is to connect downtown businesses to the waterfront and make the city known for something other than its beaches.