Closing arguments in Ronnie Oneal double-murder trial begin Monday

On Monday morning, closing arguments will begin for prosecutors and a double-murder suspect representing himself in trial.

Soon, jurors will be tasked with determining the fate of Ronnie Oneal, accused of murdering his girlfriend and 9-year-old daughter – and attempting to kill his 8-year-old son. Oneal and prosecutors spent all of last week making their cases.

It was a week of emotional and difficult testimony from first responders, neighbors, and even Oneal’s own son, who testified as a witness.

On Friday, before the state and defense rested their cases, jurors saw images of Oneal taken the night of the murders. The lead detective on the case testified when he arrived at the scene, saying Oneal was covered in blood and smelled like gasoline.

Earlier in the week, Oneal’s son told jurors his father had poured gasoline on him after stabbing him, then lit him on fire.

As part of his defense, Oneal called one of his former neighbors to the stand, who described watching O’Neal’s girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, try to run to another neighbor’s home for help but said she never made it.

MORE: 'You stabbed me:' Ronnie Oneal's young son recalls witnessing murders of mom and sister

Oneal declined to take the stand himself but has claimed he acted in self-defense after being attacked. Jurors were played a 911 call made by Oneal on the night of the murders. In it, he told dispatch that the mother of his children had tried to kill him. The call came in 10 minutes after Barron called 911 for help.

During Barron’s call, jurors heard Oneal yelling in the background. Oneal has claimed her 911 calls were fabricated.

If convicted Oneal could face the death penalty.

Advertisement

Jurors were instructed ahead to pack an overnight in case they’re sequestered during deliberations.

