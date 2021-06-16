Young son of Ronnie Oneal expected to testify in double-murder trial

A young boy is expected to testify against his father, Ronnie Oneal, virtually. Oneal is accused of killing his girlfriend and young daughter – and also trying to kill his 8-year-old son in March of 2018.

Wednesday will likely be another difficult day in court for jurors who have already listened to incredibly grisly testimony, but today they’re likely to hear it from the sole survivor of the attack.

Ronnie Jr. was just eight years old when his father allegedly tried to kill him after murdering his mom and sister and then setting their house on fire. Should the prosecution call him to the stand, his father, who’s acting as his own defense attorney, would be able to cross-examine him.

On Monday, the judge laid out the ground rules for what Ronnie Oneal may and may not say to his son -- who is now 11 -- if he testifies Wednesday as expected.

"You’re not in any way limited -- regarding relevant cross-examination questions -- you’re not limited but what you cannot do is crossover into intimidation, harassment or threatening," said Judge Michelle Sisco. "I told you I don’t anticipate that you will do that, I haven’t seen you act that way at all. I would be shocked if you did. But I do need to put you on notice that intimidation, threatening or harassment of the child would not be tolerated and it wouldn’t be tolerated by an attorney representing either."

Ronnie Jr. has since been adopted by one of the detectives on his case and has taken his adoptive parents’ name. If he does testify, the boy will do so via video conference and won’t have to physically be in the same room with his biological father.

On Tuesday, Oneal appeared calm as he cross-examined witnesses -- far different from the first day of the trial when he, at times, shouted during opening statements.

During Tuesday's testimony, the state showed jurors pieces of a shattered shotgun, saying Oneal used it to shoot through the closet where his girlfriend, Kenyatta Baron, was hiding. Prosecutors said he followed her to their neighbor's doorstep, where he beat her with the shotgun so hard that it broke into pieces and the steel barrel bent.

The state also played cell phone video of the scene that was recorded by a neighbor. The video showed Hillsborough deputies and firefighters rushing to the Riverview neighborhood that night. Investigators said, by then, Oneal had already murdered Baron, and their 9-year-old daughter, Ron’Niveya.

Deputies testified that moments after their arrival, Oneal's son, staggered out of the home, suffering from several stab wounds and severe burns. The state says Oneal set his son and his home on fire.

A Hillsborough County firefighter who had to enter the burning home, after the alleged murders, described the scene.

"I realized that the floor was covered in blood. So I kind of felt around and tried to see if I could locate a patient there," said Donald Foster. "There was nothing. There were knives strewn all over the floor. It looked like someone had taken a knife drawer and poured it on the floor, is basically what it looked like."

Oneal is claiming he acted in self-defense and is arguing that evidence was tampered with during the investigation.

