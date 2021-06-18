Both sides wrap; deliberation in Ronnie Oneal murder trial to begin Monday

The double-murder suspect who is acting as his own attorney rested his case Friday without taking the stand in his own defense.

Prosecutors spent most of the week telling jurors that Ronnie Oneal is the man who brutally killed his girlfriend and 9-year-old daughter back in 2018 before attempting to kill his 8-year-old son.

Oneal’s son, now 11, took the stand remotely and testified about the murders, telling his own father, "You stabbed me," during cross-examination by Oneal.

Oneal, though, argues that evidence in the case was fabricated. He chose to defend himself and began his opening statements by yelling at jurors, but settled down as the week progressed.

He only spent a few minutes Friday making the case that he did not kill Kenyatta Barron, the mother of his children, and his disabled daughter, Ron'niveya. When he finished, the judge sent everyone home for the day but told jurors to bring an overnight bag Monday and be ready for a potentially long day of deliberation.

Oneal faces the death penalty if he is convicted.

