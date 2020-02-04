Expand / Collapse search

CMPD officers reunite owner with puppy stolen in car

Published 
News
FOX 46 Charlotte

CMPD officers reunite owner with puppy stolen in car

It's probably one of the best things you'll see all day: A woman's puppy was in her car when it was stolen. Today, CMPD officers were able to reunite the dog with her owner and it's giving us all the feels.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It's probably one of the best things you'll see all day: A woman's puppy was in her car when it was stolen. Today, a CMPD officer was able to reunite the dog with her owner and it's giving us all the feels. 

Police say the woman's car was stolen on Feb. 1. A chocolate lab puppy named Ruby was inside at the time.

In a heartwarming moment, the officers on the case, Det. Albanese and Det. Morell, were absolutely thrilled to be able to reunite Ruby with her owner.

Welcome home Ruby!