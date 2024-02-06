Coast Guard officer arrested at Spoto High for confrontation with administrators, kicking deputy: HCSO

article

A parent of a student at a Hillsborough County school, who is also a Coast Guard officer, was arrested on Monday after getting verbally hostile towards administrators and kicking a school resource deputy.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, school resource deputies responded to the call for assistance on Monday at 12:45 p.m. at Spoto High School in Riverview.

Administrators at the school had reported an incident involving agitated parents in the administrative office who were at the school after their daughter was involved in an altercation earlier in the day.

Jeremy Bailey, 41, remained verbally hostile throughout the interaction, deputies said, despite repeated requests from administrators for him to leave the campus. This led to his arrest.

During the arrest, Bailey became increasingly upset and kicked one of the school resource deputies, also using profane and derogatory language. According to HCSO, he is an active-duty petty officer first class in the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Parents are supposed to model behavior and be an example for children, and Bailey was a perfect example of what not to do," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Schools are meant to be a safe space for both students and administrators, and it is disheartening to know a parent disrupted the educational process today by his shameful outburst."

Bailey is facing multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, trespass upon school grounds, among others.