Coast Guard hopes to inspire next generation with new exhibit in Clearwater

The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of the museum's military appreciation exhibit Saturday morning.

It's the first exhibit in a series of tributes to military branches and celebrates the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard air station Clearwater, station Sand Key and Coast Guard auxiliary division.

From artifacts and equipment to pictures and videos that tell stories throughout time, Walking through the exhibit was nostalgic for "Coastees" like Chief Shawn Fitchko, the executive officer of Coast Guard Sand Key.

He hopes exhibits like these will inspire future generations of Coast Guard men and women.

"It really hits home on the jobs and mission the Coast Guards had the impact that we do serve in our community over the years we've been here," Fitchko explained.

The opening event featured a Coast Guard flyover and mock rescue drills.

It will be at the museum until February 25 and admission is free.