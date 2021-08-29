Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking boat near Withlacoochee River

The Coast Guard rescued three people from a 17-foot sinking vessel six miles west of the Withlacoochee River early Saturday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, St. Petersburg watchstanders got a 911 alert shortly before midnight on Friday regarding a vessel in distress near the Withlacoochee River.

A Coast Guard crew found three people in the water wearing their lifejackets and took them to the N. Florida Ave. boat ramp where emergency services personnel were waiting.

No one was injured.

"Station Yankeetown is critical to public safety and security in vast areas of the Gulf on the North West Florida Coast," said Capt. Matt Thompson, commander of sector St. Petersburg. "As storms and inclement weather approach, we ask mariners to stay aware and prepare. When they do need assistance Station Yankeetown and their partner agencies are ready to respond."

