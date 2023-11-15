Coast Guard searching for cruise ship crew member who went overboard in Atlantic Ocean

The search is on for a MSC Seascape cruise ship crew member who is believed to have gone overboard north of Puerto Rico.

According to the Coast Guard, a 30-year-old man from India was reportedly seen going overboard, approximately 80 feet from the bow of the cruise ship from a height of approximately 32 feet above the water.

The Coast Guard says it was notified of the missing crew member shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday as the cruise ship was en route from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The cruise ship reported throwing a lifeline and three life rings with the cruise ship’s name on them and launched the cruise ship rescue boat to search.

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter diverted two Coast Guard helicopters to the area. Once on scene, the Coast Guard aircrew commenced searching and deployed a self-locating datum marker buoy that measures sea currents to assist with the search.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Coast Guard aircrew said they found the three life-rings from the cruise ship within the search area.

The MSC Seascape cruise ship continued its voyage to the Dominican Republic after being released from the search.

