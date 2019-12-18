Commissioner wants Polk County to be 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

Momentum is growing across the country for Second Amendment sanctuaries, and Polk County is now the latest in Florida to consider the measure as a way to protect gun rights.

Gun sanctuaries are a symbolic way of showing support for gun rights and rejecting attempts at gun control. But for some counties that passed measures across the country, municipal leaders said they also say they won’t enforce laws that go against the right to bear arms.

Polk County Commissioner John Hall of District 5 said he wants Polk County to be such a sanctuary. Hall said he would want the resolution to ask for a delay on any new state and federal laws restricting guns until the laws could be heard by the court.

This year in Florida, Sarasota County tried and failed to pass a sanctuary measure. But Lake County did pass its take.

FOX 13 asked Hall if that type of resolution would be enforceable, and he said it would be up to the courts.

“We would have to see it in the point and time a conflict might arise. I would hope that it would be enforceable based on the already existing rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court because we don’t want to do anything that's in conflict with the constitution either,” offered Hall.

RELATED: Sheriff Judd: "If you're not afraid of a gun, get one"

Gun sanctuaries are a reaction to the latest calls for gun control as more mass shootings happen across the country. Opponents say there are no laws that take away guns and calling cities or counties “gun sanctuaries” is just politics.

The Polk County attorney is looking into the possibility, and commissioners said they expect to hear back from him by mid-January.