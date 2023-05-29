Community gathers to remember service members at Crest Lake Park

The community gathered at Crest Lake Park in Clearwater to honor and remember service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Jack Tilley, a U.S. Army veteran with a 36-year career as a tank commander, drill sergeant and first sergeant – just to name a few. Tilley is also the co-chairman of the American Freedom Foundation.

"When a veteran dies, I think they die twice, once when their heart stops, and once when we stop saying their name," said Tilley.

He says Memorial Day is so important, because it helps keep the name of veterans alive, who died serving our nation. Tilley also says Memorial Day is a time for us to thank veterans and active duty military members for their service.

"Most people can’t fathom the kinds of things that go on in war, I’ve been to places, if you could imagine an airstrip, where I just stepped over bodies, it just, it just makes you start to think, and it’s tough," Tilly said.