Retired Army colonel looks to create federal version of Hillsborough’s Veteran Treatment Court

Many military veterans come home struggling with trauma from deployments with some even winding up in legal trouble. That's where the Veteran Treatment Court (VTC) comes in.

Retired Army Colonel DJ Reyes created the blueprint for VTC. It’s a criminal court program that provides troubled veterans facing low level crimes with mental health and substance abuse services, along with guidance they desperately need.

"The secret sauce is our mentors," said Reyes.

MILITARY MAY: Ribbon cutting held for park named after seven Tampa brothers who served in World War II

Graduates from the program have their charges dismissed, but Reyes said his work is far from over.

Recently, a federal judge from the middle district in Tampa asked him for help mentor a veteran facing federal charges. Reyes agreed to help the veteran, but it also got him thinking and pushing for a VTC program on the federal level. He says it’s gaining traction.

"Rather than go to a criminal court on the federal level, and they just go to prison. Instead, the problem-solving court understands the underlying causes and symptoms and tries to cure that through treatment and counseling," explained Reyes.

Defense Attorney Michael Maddox represents the veteran facing federal charges that is being mentored by Reyes.

MORE: Folds of Honor offers scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders

"Part of justice is rehabilitating the alleged offender, and if we forget the fact that our men and women need rehabilitation, even if they violated the law, then we are forgetting the fact that they gave their lives and service to our country," explained Maddox.

Instead of punishing trouble veterans, the idea is to help them heal.

Reyes told FOX 13 that he's had positive talks with administrators at the federal level and the feedback has been positive. Reyes is determined to make that happen for federal defendants.

"I’m not going to give up until we have it. The best defense is a good offense," chuckled Reyes.