Community raising money for victim of stabbing at Countryside High School

Just over one month after a 14-year-old Countryside High School student was arrested for stabbing two other students, the community is banding together to raise money for one victim.

16-year-old Braeden Callahan is a varsity baseball player. Family friends said he was stabbed twice by the student.

Since that day, he's undergone surgeries on his pancreas and collapsed lung. Then, spent 10 days recovering in the hospital.

Wednesday, Braeden returned to school for the first time. However, his family is still coping with the medical bills for his treatment.

The Riverside High School Baseball Boosters organized a t-shirt and bracelet sale at upcoming JV and Varsity games to raise money for the family.

The logo on the t-shirts read, "B-Strong". "B" is Braeden's nickname on the field.

"There’s been a huge outpouring. We’ve already sold 150 t-shirts and 150 wristbands. We have more orders coming in next week just because of the demand," said Andrew Hawkins, a Countryside High School parent and Safety Harbor firefighter.