Marketing company alleges it can listen to your phone, other devices for targeted advertising

A marketing team within the Cox Media Group alleges that it can listen to conversations through your phone, TV, and other devices.

CMG Local Solutions claims it has "active listening" technology capable of picking up conversations to furnish advertisers with a weekly list of consumers who may need a product or service.

The company utilizes its technology and AI to detect relevant conversations from consumers on their smartphones, smart TVs, and other devices. CMG made the bold claim in a deleted Nov. 28 blog post.

The company shares that it uploads a list of businesses' preferred advertising platforms to target ads to people at certain times.

Citing the post, Variety noted that the group also contends that it can create a campaign to listen for any keywords/targets relevant to a business. The outcome of this tactic is "advertising efficiency" and timing taken to another level.

404 Media, an online publication on internet reporting and technology, first reported the CMG Local Solutions Active Listening program.

Moreover, the blog post and related pages on CMG Local Solutions’ website have been removed, but an archived version is available.

