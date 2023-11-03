Construction begins on near century-old bridge in need of replacement in Fort Meade

A near century-old bridge in Fort Meade, known for being unsafe, is finally being replaced.

A groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new bridge's construction was held at the Fort Meade Outdoor Recreation Area Friday afternoon.

The US Highway 98 John Singletary Bridge was built in 1931 and has nearly a century of history, but it no longer meets today's standards.

"It's a dangerous bridge," said Melony Bell, the State Rep. for District 49. "There have been a lot of collisions on there. If you're passing a semi-truck, there's hardly any room for two semis to cross over."

Construction for the new $18 million replacement bridge began in early October and is being paid for in full by the Florida Department of Transportation. It will feature widened lanes, sidewalks for pedestrians with concrete barriers and bicycle lanes.

"I'm hoping with this new design that we can get some more of the economic traffic on the East and South," said James Watts, the mayor of Fort Meade.

The bridge is a major route connecting residents and truckers over the Peace River. Approximately 13,000 passengers and 1,200 commercial vehicles use the bridge daily.

The old bridge's existing handrail will be preserved and placed in three locations: the city, the historical society and at the entrance of a nearby park. A plaque will also be removed and restored to be placed at the same park.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.