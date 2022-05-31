Construction thefts on the rise in Polk County as it continues to grow, prices increase

Polk County continues to be one of the fastest growing areas in the country, making for more potential targets for construction thefts as more goes up across the county.

Southern Sod in Haines City was just added to a growing list of victims. Surveillance video shows two thieves lurking around the business around 2 a.m., then driving off with a piece of heavy equipment called a wheel loader, worth about $70,000.

Doug Fariel, the owner for Southern Sod, is one of the many businesses owners in Polk County to get hit recently.

A few weeks ago, thieves stole new appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves and stoves from a new subdivision in Davenport. They also lifted building materials.

"They can use it on their own construction sites. They can use it at home. They can resell it at a profit," said Jim Gouvellis with the Haines City Police Department.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office just arrested two men for dealing in stolen property, one for stealing $3,500 worth of plywood from construction sites, the other for buying it for pennies on the dollar.

Most of the thefts have happened in the northeast part of the county, but no area is immune. Lake Wales police reported that they are working construction theft cases as well.

In recent weeks, someone ripped off dozens of sheets of plywood, 2 x 4s and 2 x 6s from a construction site.

Experts said along with more potential targets, right now thieves have added motivation to grab whatever they can. Inflation and supply chain problems are driving the price of everything up, which means their potential for profit if they pull off a job, is going up as well.