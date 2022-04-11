Construction to begin on next infrastructure project in four Tampa neighborhoods, mayor says

Water main brakes, flooding, pooling and puddling… no matter what time of year it is Tampa’s roads can turn into rivers within a matter of minutes.

The city’s leaders are finally starting to get serious about its century old infrastructure problems. In 2019, the Progressive Infrastructure Plan to Ensure Sustainability (PIPES) initiative began pumping $3 billion into projects aimed at fixing water and wastewater systems across the city.

The largest public works undertaking in the city’s history, PIPES is slated to cover more than 70 infrastructure projects over a 20-year period.

On Monday, Mayor Jane Castor announced construction will soon begin on a new project targeting East Tampa, Forest Hills, Macfarlane Park, and Virginia Park. Castor said the Foundation for Tampa's Neighborhoods project will replace more than 18 miles of aging piping, rehab more than 27 miles of aging wastewater pipes, and also improve roadways and sidewalks in those neighborhoods.

The goal is to bring water and wastewater systems up to speed, while reducing flooding and preventing emergencies caused by system failures.

"Tampa is built on a strong foundation of infrastructure and many of our waste water pipes are over 100 years old," said Castor. " The city of Tampa responds to water main and wastewater breaks to the tune of multiple millions of dollars every single year."

All over the city roads are coming up, old pipes are coming out, and massive new sewer, water and storm water lines are going in. But as many neighbors have seen in areas where PIPES projects are already underway, progress can be painful, especially for those with a front yard view.

"In some cases, we will have to close the streets, and then we will make accommodations to get those residents and businesses in and out," said City of Tampa deputy administrator of infrastructure Brad Baird.

City leaders said those short term headaches will mean a better flow for everyone down the road.

"These plan ahead programs take much less time than they do when there's an emergency," said Castor. "We try to make it as least invasive as we possibly can."

To help neighbors prepare and set realistic expectations of what to expect, the city has launched a website with neighborhood by neighborhood details on impacted streets, road closures and updates on construction.

Work on the Foundations for Tampa's Neighborhoods project will be done in phases and is expected to last through the summer of 2025. To learn more about the progress of other PIPES and Capital Improvement Projects head to: https://www.tampa.gov/projects