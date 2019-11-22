Convicted double murderer, rapist given three life sentences

Double murderer Ricky Hathorn did not flinch when he was handed three life sentences for the murders of Lara Kuchar and Tommy Skeens.

Minutes before his fate was read, Tommy Skeens' sister Jackie Gaskey addressed the court.

Her anguish and heartbreak consumed the courtroom.

"I would give anything to have my brother and Lara back. The pain and suffering I feel is so overwhelming. It is so hard to put into words what I feel," sobbed Gaskey.

In Nov. 2015, Tommy and Lara were found bludgeoned to death outside an abandoned carwash. The two had been dating for years.

Tommy sold truck tires for a living but fell on hard times and both were left out on the streets.

Meanwhile, investigators said Hathorn made sexual advances towards Lara but she rejected him.

On the night of the murders, prosecutors said Hathorn killed Tommy and then raped and killed Lara.

Back at the sentencing Jackie Gaskey, filled with grief, still had room in her heart for forgiveness.

"I won't ever get my brother back, ever, but I do forgive him," said a tearful Gaskey.

Hathorn did not speak during his sentencing.