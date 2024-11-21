Elon Musk impersonator accused of stealing up to $600K from woman using Facebook, Bradenton police say

A man pretending to be billionaire Elon Musk on Facebook is facing charges, accused of stealing as much as $600,000 from a woman he befriended on the social network, the Bradenton Police Department said.

According to BPD's Elder Fraud Unit, Jeffrey Moynihan, Jr., 56, posed as Musk and exchanged messages with the 74-year-old victim in Texas for several months, beginning in 2023.

Moynihan promised a $55 million return if the victim invested in Musk's business ventures, police said.

Mugshot of Jeffrey Moynihan, Jr., courtesy of the Manatee County Jail.

Financial records obtained by police show the victim transferred $250,000 to accounts she thought belonged to Musk, but are actually owned by Moynihan and his business, Jeff’s Painting and Pressure Washing, LLC.

The victim's husband told investigators that Moynihan stole a total of $600,000.

Bodycam video shows police arresting Moynihan at his Bradenton home Tuesday night on grand theft charges.

