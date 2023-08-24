Convicted sex offender accused of hiding criminal past with Tampa’s elite pleads guilty

Prosecutor say John Ring kept his criminal past a secret for years, but his luck finally ran out this spring.

In a Tampa courtroom Thursday, Ring pleaded guilty to one felony charge of failing to properly register as a sex offender. His attorney Anthony Rickman explained he failed to include his new contact information on his social media accounts.

"He wasn’t trying to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes. He’s someone who did the requirements and just didn’t update his information," explained Rickman.

READ: Man arrested after deputies catch him with pants down watching woman through bathroom window: PCSO

Ring, became a fixture in Ybor City, helping clean up the community. He spent a lot of time at the Italian Club, he had a lot of connections that bought him power and influence with the movers and shakers in Tampa.

In a video posted online, Ring is seen shaking hands with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at a Hillsborough County Black Republican club event. The group posted it on their Facebook page.

However, it all blew up, when it was revealed Ring was a convicted sex offender. Reports show he was going by the alias "Giovanni Fucarino."

Rickman says that’s a family name he often used and the claim his client was using a fake name to hide his true identity just aren’t true.

CRIME: Neighbor arrested after injecting chemical into Bay Area family's front door: Video

"They associated with him not because of his name, they associate it with him because of who he was, who he is and what he’s done for the community," said Rickman.

Back in 2007, Ring got on law enforcement’s radar after allegations surfaced of inappropriate contact with minors. That led to his guilty plea and conviction but no jail time, until he violated his probation sometime later.

Now, Ring is on probation again this time for 36 months. If he violates any condition of his probation, he could serve up to five years in prison.