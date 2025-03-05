Mote Marine Laboratory's Coral Gene Bank works to preserve coral species

The Brief Mote Marine Laboratory Coral Gene Bank is working to preserve coral species as they face threats from disease and warmer water temperatures. . Scientists have been able to save coral like Elkhorn and Staghorn. Officials say the Coral Gene Bank is one of the few organizations working to save coral species, which is important for conservation.



When you step through the doors of Mote Marine Laboratory’s International Coral Gene Bank, you’re a witness to lifesaving underwater work.

"Mote’s International Coral Gene Bank is a Noah’s Ark for coral species preservation," said Dr. Erinn Muller, the director of the gene bank.

Coral species that are being preserved at Mote’s International Coral Gene Bank.

"We are one of the few organizations around the world that is doing this. It’s such an important infrastructure we can utilize for conservation," Muller said.

The backstory:

During the unprecedented 2023 coral bleaching event, scientists with the gene bank were able to save the last known species of coral in the Dry Tortugas.

READ: Alligator attack: 911 call reveals gator bit woman, snatched life vest as group kayaked in Polk County

"Some of the most important reef-building species, like the Elkhorn coral and the Staghorn coral, unfortunately, are very few and far between on the reef. Because of places like Mote’s Gene Bank, we have all the genotypes preserved," said Muller.

Dr. Erinn Muller standing over coral species that are being preserved at Mote’s International Coral Gene Bank.

Working with NOAA and the Department of Interior, the gene bank has branched out to deep-water aqua corals.

These corals were harmed in the Gulf following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

READ: Sarasota illegal gambling bust: 5 arrested, nearly 60 illicit slot machines seized

"This is a way to ensure all the species of coral in Florida are preserved and that their diversity is preserved so we can restore the reef in years to come," said Muller.

Dig deeper:

To ensure their future, the gene bank uses technology called Cryopreservation to freeze coral sperm and create a genetic ‘time capsule.’

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Coral species that are being preserved at Mote’s International Coral Gene Bank.

"We will be focused on sexual propagation on these corals, creating thousands and thousands of babies so we can pump into the pipeline," Muller said.

Each coral saved and every one produced gives hope for the future of the Florida reef system.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"This infrastructure and the people here really give me hope so we can recover Florida’s coral reef in our lifetime," said Muller.

The Source: FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon collected the information in this story.

Watch FOX 13 News:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: