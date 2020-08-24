Expand / Collapse search

Corella finds precarious perch on Australia traffic cam

This bird in Australia found a new perch on top of a traffic camera.

AUSTRALIA - An limelight-hogging corella made a bid for fame as it landed on a traffic camera in Perth, Western Australia, on Monday, August 24.

Footage shows the corella flying over to the traffic camera on Perth’s Kwinana Freeway before it begins to peck at the lens of the traffic camera.

The corella, nicknamed Ralph by traffic camera operators, is then seen being interrupted by a fellow corella – causing Ralph to lose his balance.

Corellas are widespread throughout Australia.