11,699 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Friday; 123 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 11,699 Friday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,106,396.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 19,714, an increase of 123 since Thursday's update. In addition, a total of 263 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Citrus County is reporting 15 new deaths, Hillsborough County is reporting seven, Sarasota County is reporting six, Polk County is reporting four, Hernando and Desoto Counties are each reporting two, while Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee and Sumter Counties are each reporting one new death.

Of the 1,106,396 cases, 1,087,956 are Florida residents while 18,440 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 64,281

Pinellas: 36,962

Sarasota: 15,527

Manatee: 18,512

Sumter: 3,947

Polk: 30,628

Citrus: 5,427

Hernando: 5,777

Pasco: 17,315

Highlands: 4,233

DeSoto: 2,577

Hardee: 1,851

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Friday, 4,625 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 57,728 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 10,262,301 residents have been tested in the state as of Friday -- over a third of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 11,699 new cases reported Friday was the highest single-day increase since July.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it has also begun to increase again. It was at 7.90% on Thursday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through October -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

