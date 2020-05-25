Coronavirus cases in Florida top 51,000 in Monday's update; 2,252 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 879 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 51,746.

The number of deaths has reached 2,252, an increase of 15 since Sunday's update.

Of the 51,746 cases, 50,414 are Florida residents while 1,332 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,939

Pinellas: 1,187

Sarasota: 590

Manatee: 988

Sumter: 253

Polk: 878

Citrus: 119

Hernando: 112

Pasco: 360

Highlands: 114

DeSoto: 117

Hardee: 85

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Monday, 9,424 people had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 909,928 people have been tested in the state as of Monday -- about 5.7% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

As Florida continues taking steps to ease restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say new cases and more deaths are expected.

Editor's note : The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

