Couple celebrates 59th anniversary by renewing wedding vows

A Tampa Bay couple proved that love truly stands the test of time. Esther and Wayne Devilbliss renewed their vows Wednesday morning at the Plant City Adult Day Care in front of friends, family, and fellow residents, marking 59 years of marriage.

The couple was surrounded by flowers and music, as a slideshow played photos of them throughout the years. Then the pair walked down the aisle once again, nearly six decades after their original wedding ceremony.

"First of all, I want to thank the Lord for sending me my beautiful wife," Wayne Devilbliss said. "I promise to love you more each day, and I'll always make you tea and coffee when you want it."

The backstory:

The couple, are both clients of Hillsborough County's Adult Day Services, and have become beloved figures at the center. "They're a great inspiration," said Brenda Robinson, a senior supervisor. "From the time they started coming here, people began to gravitate towards them," she added.

Their secret? "If we have a disagreement, one goes in one room, and one in the other. We leave the disagreement in the room, and then we come back and talk it out," Esther Devilbliss explained with a smile.

Staff and friends honored the couple with poetry, music, and special tributes.

The celebration ended with laughter, dancing, and one more kiss, just like their first wedding day nearly six decades ago.

The Source: This story was written using interviews conducted by Fox 13 photojournalist Craig Cross and a press release provided by Hillsborough County government.

