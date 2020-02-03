Courtney Campbell Trail provides scenic views for bikers, runners, and sightseers

The scenic Courtney Campbell Causeway is one of the longest over-water causeways in the country. Today, more than 50,000 cars per day travel on this scenic route, which also has a seperate trail for walkers, bicyclists, runners, birdwatchers and anyone else looking to admire Tampa Bay’s wildlife and waterfront.

The people of Tampa Bay have made it clear that they love the scenic trail. They also said that the exercise, safety, and scenery of the causeway has become their favorite parts. Others have mentioned that the causeway has a more sentimental value to them.

“I love it, I love this causeway," one woman said. "I got married on this causeway, I have biked on this causeway and I have walked on this causeway. It is the best thing.”

Another man added, “I’ve been coming to the causeway since I was a kid. One thing that makes it special is that both sides of the water are the same as they were when I was a kid. There are lot of memories here.”

In 1934, when the causeway was constructed, it became the longest over-water causeway in the country. In 2005, the causeway was named a Florida Scenic Highway because of its uncluttered views, scenic aspects, and beautiful sunsets. Today, this same causeway provides a place for all to come and enjoy a peaceful day along Tampa Bay’s waterfront.