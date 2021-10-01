Cousins arrested in murder of 21-year-old at Pinellas mobile home park

article

About six months after a murder took place, Pinellas County detectives said they arrested the suspects responsible for killing a 21-year-old back in March.

Detectives identified the suspects Friday as Ray Oliver and Corinthian Thompson. Both are cousins who are each 35 years old.

Around 8 a.m. on March 28, deputies responded to the the Orange Lake Mobile Home Park located in Largo. When they arrived, they found the victim, Adisyn Mudd, inside one of the mobile homes with an apparent gunshot wound.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned that Oliver and Thompson went to Mudd's home to rob her and "during the course of the robbery, Mudd was murdered." Officials did not say why Mudd was specifically targeted.

Detectives identified the cousins as the suspects through "various investigative techniques." Oliver was arrested on April 1 on unrelated drug charges and failing to register as a career offender. He was already in Pinellas County Jail when he was sentenced to 26 months in prison for those charges. Now, he faces armed robbery and first-degree murder charges.

Thompson was arrested at his St. Petersburg home on Friday, and taken into custody. He also faces charges of armed robbery and first-degree murder.