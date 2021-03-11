COVID-19 pandemic: Where does Florida stand one year later?

Exactly 365 days ago, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. More than half a million Americans lost their lives and millions more were infected by a virus that swept through the nation and the globe.

Not soon after, businesses were ordered to shut down completely, including in Florida, where the state announced all bars and nightclubs must close on St. Patrick's Day. Months later, as the world continued to learn about the virus and adapt, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order preventing local governments from requiring businesses and restaurants to operate below 50% capacity, or re-closing businesses.

Since the start of the pandemic, Florida has seen nearly two million infections and more than 32,00 deaths. Those who are over the age of 65 account for about 84% of deaths.

However, while infections and deaths continue, vaccination efforts are starting to outpace the virus. In the last four months, Florida has vaccinated nearly four million people or roughly 22% of all adults.

Soon, even more Floridians will have access to the vaccine. Starting Monday, those 60 and up will be able to make an appointment for a vaccine. Not long after, DeSantis said he’ll drop the age limit once again. He didn’t provide an exact timeline for when the age limit will be reduced to 55, but from there, the governor said he’ll likely open it up to all Floridians.

On Wednesday, DeSantis said he’s expecting vaccinations to increase rapidly thanks to a boost in supply.

According to DeSantis, Florida has seen a 75% decrease in cases for residents who are 65 and older since the first week of January, and there has been a 75% decrease in hospitalizations among seniors since the beginning of February.

As that happens, many are wondering when a "normal" life will return, including whether large events that locals love will come back. The Gasparilla Music Festival, for example, was one of the city’s last major outdoor events before the pandemic hit. It’s been postponed, but not canceled for 2021.

On the vaccine front, President Joe Biden inked a deal to buy an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which would give enough vaccines for every adult in the country by the month of May.

Meanwhile, Moderna is testing out its potential vaccine boosters for protection from emerging COVID variants. Though the Moderna vaccine was shown to provide protection against variants, it did show a six-fold decrease in the antibody response against the South African variant.

Moderna said part of its phase two study has begun. Sixty participants who were already vaccinated with its original vaccine will receive a booster of its modified vaccines.

The virus emerged in late 2019 and it’s difficult to predict how it will behave over the long term. But many experts believe it’s likely the disease will eventually ease from a crisis to a nuisance like the common cold.

That would happen as people build up immunity over time, either through infection or vaccination. Other viruses have followed a similar path.

The 1918 flu pandemic could also offer clues about the course of COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a third of the world’s population became infected with that virus, which originated in birds. Eventually, after infected people either died or developed immunity, the virus stopped spreading quickly. It later mutated into a less virulent form, which experts say continues to circulate seasonally.

However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants could complicate the picture if future virus mutations cause more severe disease or evade vaccines.

It’s unlikely the virus will ever be completely stamped out, given the possibility that people might be able to get reinfected after they’ve already been sick or vaccinated.

The only virus that’s ever been eradicated from the human population is smallpox. That’s because people develop lasting immunity to that virus after getting sick or vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report