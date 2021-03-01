One year later, over 30,000 Floridians dead from COVID-19

One full year of COVID-19 in Florida has put so many extra miles on nurses like Taylor Eshleman at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

"This past year has been one of the hardest years on record," the ICU nurse said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports there have been about 3.1 million cases of COVID in kids nationwide since the pandemic started.

"I used to be able to give a hug to a crying mom or dad; I can't do that now," Eshleman said.

"We're definitely still seeing kids with COVID. They have very similar symptoms to adults with COVID," agreed Dr. Meghan Martin.

The adults have fared far worse. In Florida alone, there have been nearly 2 million cases of COVID 19 and close to 31,000 deaths.

Residents have gone through lockdowns, mask orders, school closures, bar closures and a so-called new normal with social distancing and other safety precautions.

But now, a year after the pandemic started, doctors say there's an end in sight thanks to the multiple vaccines become available. The first started going into arms of healthcare workers in Florida in mid-December.

"I'm just looking forward to being able to go to dinner safely with friends. I'm looking forward to hugging my friends," Eshleman said.

"We're so close to this being over, or at least life going back to some semblance of normal, so don't give up," said Dr. Normaliz Rodriguez.

