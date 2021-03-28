COVID-19 vaccine age drops to 40 in Florida on Monday

The eligibility requirement for the COVID-19 drops to 40 in Florida beginning Monday, March 29, but you can start scheduling appointments at the three public vaccination sites in Hillsborough County now.

"It’s important to be persistent about this because the quicker you get the vaccine, the quicker you have developed immunity to it, but even after that first dose you have some immunity to the virus so that’s great," said Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist and professor at the University of South Florida.

The county operates three vaccination sites:

Vance Vogel Sports Complex (drive-thru), 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road in Gibsonton

Ed Radice Sports Complex (drive-thru), 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa

TPepin's Hospitality Centre (walk-through indoors), 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa. For people who aren’t able to come to a weekday time slot, this location will also offer shots on Saturday, April 3.

Appointments are mandatory. Florida residency is required. To make an appointment, go to the CDR Health Pro portal at patientportalfl.com.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are approximately 202,000 people in Hillsborough County in the age range of 40 to 49.



Adults younger than 40 are eligible for a vaccine at the county’s sites if they are:

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

Pre-K through grade 12 school employees (public, private, and charter)

Persons deemed medically vulnerable by a physician. These individuals must bring the COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form, completed and signed by a physician.

During the week of March 29, all dispensing at the TPepin’s location will be first doses. Limited quantities of first doses will be available at the Vance Vogel and Ed Radice locations, as these sites will be undertaking second-dose operations for people with previously scheduled appointments.



For important details about being vaccinated at a Hillsborough County site, including what to bring and what to expect, go to HCFLGov.net/vaccine and click on the "County" link.

