COVID Cases Rising in Florida Ahead of Back-to-School Season

The Brief COVID numbers are climbing again nationwide, with Florida among the hardest-hit states. New variants, Nimbus and Stratus , are bringing both respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms. Doctors recommend testing and precautions, while debate continues over the COVID booster.



What we know:

The CDC is tracking a summer rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., with Florida showing some of the steepest increases.

Dr. Steven Goldberg, Chief Medical Officer of HealthTrackRx and a clinician at the University of Louisville Health, says emergency room visits, urgent care visits, and wastewater data in Hillsborough County have tripled over the past several weeks.

Two variants, Nimbus and Stratus, are driving the current wave:

Nimbus : Accounts for 43% of cases nationwide and is linked to "razor blade throat" and other upper respiratory symptoms.

Stratus: Brings fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and gastrointestinal complaints.

The other side:

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has long questioned the need for COVID-19 boosters, recently urging federal agencies to expand research into possible vaccine-related injuries.

However, Dr. Goldberg says vaccines remain an important tool, particularly for seniors and children with chronic conditions—or those living with high-risk adults.

Why you should care:

With the back-to-school season approaching and more summertime travel, doctors warn that it’s not the time to let your guard down. Testing, staying home if sick, and considering the updated booster for vulnerable groups may help slow the spread.