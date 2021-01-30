CPD: Father, son killed crossing Clearwater street

George Pryor,59, and Christopher Pryor, 37, were killed Friday night as they tried to cross a street in Clearwater, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

According to police, the father and son were not in a crosswalk when they tried to cross Court Street, just east of Missouri Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police say Christopher Pryor was pushing George Pryor in a wheelchair at the same time George Pryor was pushing a shopping cart when they were hit by a Cadillac driven by a 52-year-old woman from Tampa.

Both George and Christopher Pryor were taken to Morton Plant Hospital where they died.

The crash is under investigation.



CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter