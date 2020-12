article

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for a South Tampa neighborhood because of a gas leak.

City officials say a traffic crash at Azeele and Henderson resulted in a broken gas line at that intersection.

Azeele is closed between Himes and Matanzas. Henderson Blvd. is closed between Azeele and Cleveland.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for a two-block radius from that location.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.