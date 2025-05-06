Crash shuts down stretch of I-75 in Hernando County: FHP

The Brief A semi-truck crash has shut down southbound I-75 in southern Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the Pasco County line. No further details have been released.



The southbound side of I-75 is shut down in Hernando County while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a semi-truck crash on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of mile marker 294 near the Pasco County line.

All southbound lanes were closed for more than two hours, leading to a miles-long backup. Traffic is now slowly getting by on the left shoulder.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

No further details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

