Crash shuts down stretch of I-75 in Hernando County: FHP

Updated  May 6, 2025 8:27am EDT
Hernando County
The Brief

    • A semi-truck crash has shut down southbound I-75 in southern Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • FHP says the crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the Pasco County line.
    • No further details have been released.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The southbound side of I-75 is shut down in Hernando County while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a semi-truck crash on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of mile marker 294 near the Pasco County line.

All southbound lanes were closed for more than two hours, leading to a miles-long backup. Traffic is now slowly getting by on the left shoulder.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

No further details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

