Crash shuts down stretch of I-75 in Hernando County: FHP
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The southbound side of I-75 is shut down in Hernando County while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a semi-truck crash on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of mile marker 294 near the Pasco County line.
All southbound lanes were closed for more than two hours, leading to a miles-long backup. Traffic is now slowly getting by on the left shoulder.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
No further details about the crash have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
