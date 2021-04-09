Crews fear brush fire could threaten Holiday neighborhood

article

Firefighters are battling a small brush fire in Pasco County that is close to threatening a neighborhood near Anclote High School.

Several different agencies are working from both the ground and the air to contain the fire, which is in a wooded area near Blue River Road and Oswego Drive in Holiday.

The fire is about 10 to 15 acres and has not prompted any evacuations yet but officials fear it could push into the nearby neighborhood. Residents there have been alerted.

