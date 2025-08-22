Crews monitoring scrapyard fire after 15-hour battle in Hillsborough County

The Brief Several crews are watching for hot spots on Friday after a three-alarm scrapyard fire in the Palm River-Clair Mel area on Thursday. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says it took about 15 hours to get the fire under control, and two firefighters went to the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm scrapyard fire that took about 15 hours to get under control and sent two firefighters to the hospital.

The backstory:

HCFR says more than three dozen units responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to Liberty Recycle at 5207 St. Paul St. in the Palm River-Clair Mel area.

It took until about 12:15 a.m. Friday for crews to bring the fire under control, according to fire officials, who said dry and hot conditions made it even tougher.

HCFR says two firefighters went to the hospital after showing signs of heat exhaustion and both were listed as stable on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, several units are watching for hot spots to ensure the fire doesn't reignite.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.