Cross-country team's efforts help deaf dog find new home

Earlier this week, a FOX 13 story featured the Steinbrenner High School boys cross-country team and their tradition of volunteering to run with shelter dogs from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Part of the reason they do this is to give the dogs exposure in the park and on social media so they can find good homes.

One of the dogs featured in that piece was Lucas -- a team favorite even though he’s deaf. We heard from many viewers about him in particular.

Now, we're glad to report that their efforts to get him adopted have worked. The Humane Society sent us a picture of Lucas and his new owner; we wish the best to both of them.

Lucas with his new owner (HSTB photo)

There are still plenty of other dogs in need of good homes. Just go to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's website for details.