Crumbl’s classic pink sugar cookie leaving weekly menu

One of America’s most iconic cookies is being taken out of the spotlight. Crumbl’s Classic Pink Sugar cookie will no longer be a fixture on the weekly menu.

Crumbl’s CEO Jason McGowan made the announcement last week on Instagram, saying the signature sugar cookie, with its perfect pink swirl of almond-flavored frosting, won’t be regularly available anymore after Saturday, April 23.

McGowan and his cousin, Sawyer Hemsley, teamed up to start Crumbl in 2017 after years of taste testing and perfecting their treats.

Crumbl’s first store opened in Utah and now has locations nationwide, known also for their thick, decadent chocolate chip cookies and weekly rotating menus.

The weekly rotating menu features new creations every Sunday as the cousins and their team of bakers reimagine iconic desserts into cookie form, such as s’mores and churros.

"As we seek more opportunities to create the best cookies in the world, that means we have to leave other cookies behind to make room for new and exciting ones," McGowan said. Simply put, the sugar cookie was getting beat out by other flavors.

McGowan said the sugar cookie, which has been a semi-permanent menu item since the beginning, "hasn’t been keeping up with our growth." He said taking it as a fixture off of the menu allows them to bring in other cookie ideas.

"There’s so many amazing flavors ready to be born, we want to give them the opportunity to shine," he said.

News of the cookie’s departure drew thousands of comments on social media, with mixed reactions.

"This is the worst news ever," one Instagrammer commented.

"You’ll be hearing from my lawyer," another joked.

Others shared excitement to try new and more flavors.

"Thank goodness ... make room for better cookies now yay!!!" one comment read.

Crumbl promised the pink sugar cookie isn’t gone forever, so stay tuned to see when you can snag the family favorite again. Every Sunday, Crumbl releases its weekly menu on social media.

Crumbl said its sold 18 million pink sugar cookies since it’s been on the menu since September of 2017, and that each store sold about 1,250 pink sugar cookies a week.

"The flavor saw weddings, family reunions, book release parties, you name it. Pink Sugar was always a part of the Crumbl experience," the team wrote in another Instagram post.

For those who may want to stock up on the sugar cookie, Crumbl offered some tips for keeping the cookie fresh:

Place the Classic Pink Sugar Cookie in a zip-top bag or sealed container facing upwards. (Warning: stacking the cookies on top of each other can affect the quality of the frosting)

Cookies can be frozen for up to one month.

Allow the cookies to thaw in the refrigerator, not at room temperature.

And, in jest, the company is also offering a pink sugar cookie support line for those in mourning — 1-833-505-PINK.

To find a Crumbl location near you, visit crumblcookies.com.

