Primary suspect in October Crystal River murder dies from self-inclicted wounds: CCSO

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office reported a man who was the primary suspect in a Crystal River murder investigation died on Tuesday from self-inflicted injuries.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to an urgent well-being check on October 20 in Crystal River near the area of North Dawnflower Avenue and West Riverwood Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies saw signs of someone being severely injured and entered the home. They located a deceased female, identified as Debora Jefferys, 64, lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

As deputies continued their search of the home, they found Donald Parker, 64, lying on the living room floor, according to CCSO. He was still alive but in need of immediate medical attention.

Detectives with CCSO's Major Crimes Unit, CCSO Crime Scene Technicians, and the High-Tech Crimes Unit identified signs of a domestic dispute that had turned deadly.

Forensic evidence indicated that Parker was responsible for both his and Jefferys' wounds. Detectives interviewed Parker at the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries. They charged him with Second Degree Murder.

He ultimately succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital on Tuesday.

"This horrific incident is beyond tragic and absolutely shocking to the senses,"said Sheriff Mike Prendergast."Further disheartening is that this, unfortunately, was not the first time Parker was suspected of Domestic Violence. Please, I urge you to call 911 if you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is too scared to call. We must break this cycle of abuse before it is too late for another victim."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.