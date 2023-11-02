Florida's first air taxi test flight takes off from Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport hosted the first ever air taxi test flight in Florida Thursday, potentially paving the way for the future of public transportation in the state.

Volocopter demonstration at TPA was also the first urban air mobility test flight at a large U.S. airport. Urban air mobility is a new category of aircraft focusing on short-to-medium-range flights, transporting people or goods within an urban environment.

"We're all about innovation in Tampa and especially at Tampa International Airport. And remember, over 100 years ago, we had the first commercial flight in the world," said TPA CEO Joe Lopano. "So what better way to demonstrate innovation than this new aircraft, which is spectacular."

READ: $1.75M federal grant awarded to city of Tampa will start office focused on regional infrastructure

Volocopter still needs FAA approval to operate in the U.S. The company will also need to identify places to build ports where the aircrafts can take off and land.

Lopano said the Tampa Bay area will be ready the moment the company receives federal approval, which isn't expected until some time in 2025.

"We need mobility around here, right? Well, this aircraft will go above all traffic and take you where you need to go within the city," said Lopano.

Volocopter CEO Dirk Hoke said riding in one of his aircrafts will be fairly pricey at first. His goal, however, is to make it more affordable by 2026 or 2027.

Initially, Volocopter air taxies will only be able to transport one passenger at a time. Hoke plans to build larger aircraft as the batteries get more powerful.