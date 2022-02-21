Expand / Collapse search

Curtis Reeves movie theater shooting trial enters second week of testimony

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Curtis Reeves Trial
Children of accused theater shooter testify

Curtis Reeves' two grown children took the stand in their father’s murder trial Friday. Hoping to spare her 79-year-old father from prison, Jennifer Shaw told the jury Reeves had lost a step or two after he retired as a Tampa police captain. She said when he hit his 70s, his health issues slowed him down.

DADE CITY, Fla. - Curtis Reeves says he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Chad Oulson during an argument over texting inside a movie theater in 2014. For a week, his legal team has been trying to prove it. 

The prosecution rested its case last week. The defense began calling witnesses on Friday and more will take the stand Monday. 

On Friday, the jury heard from a crime scene detective who was peppered with questions about his alleged missteps in collecting evidence the day of the deadly shooting. The detective was challenged on his decision to allow the theater staff to handle the video evidence without law enforcement supervision.

"Our policy and procedures allow the IT department that owns the system to hand the video to us," stated Pasco County sheriff detective Aaron Smith.

But lead defense attorney Rick Escobar pointed out that Oulson’s phone was mishandled by Smith and others.

Escobar suggested DNA proving Reeves was hit with the phone may have been contaminated or accidentally destroyed.

"Hey forensic investigator, you need to be very careful. Wait a minute. That may have some DNA on it. We need to do something special with his phone. You didn’t do that did you?" questioned Escobar.

"I did not ask for any DNA processing at the scene, no sir," replied Detective Smith.

Lead detective grilled in Curtis Reeves trial

The police work of the lead detective in charge of the Curtis Reeves case is under the microscope.

The first week of the trial wrapped up with testimony from Reeves' daughter and son. Reeves' son, Matthew Reeves, also testified. He said the day of the shooting, he was meeting his parents at the theater and walked in during the middle of confrontation and heard the gunshot. He immediately rushed over to help Oulson.

"Once I saw the bullet hole, what I knew to be a bullet hole on his left chest, I used the same shirt that I had lifted up to kind of like, ball it up over the wound put direct pressure on it," Matthew said Friday.

New evidence revealed in day 3 or Curtis Reeves murder trial

New evidence and testimony were revealed on day 3 of the Curtis Reeves theater shooting murder trial in Pasco County.

When Reeves' daughter took the stand, she told the jury her father had lost a step or two after he retired as a Tampa police captain. She said health issues started to slow him down when he hit his 70s.

"He had difficulty doing things with his hands. I don't know if it was due to arthritis or due to another issue," Shaw stated.

Theater shooting witnesses testify on day 2 of Curtis Reeves trial

Witness after witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Curtis Reeves, the man accused of fatally shooting Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater back in 2014. Tuesday's testimony painted the defendant as angry and aggressive, moments before he pulled the trigger.

The defense has painted Reeves as a fragile old man who feared a much younger Chad Oulson and had no choice but to shoot him.

The trial resumes Monday morning.

Theater shooting victim's widow relives husband's death

Nicole Oulson told the jury how her husband, Chad's encounter with Curtis Reeves during the previews of a matinée movie went from slightly tense conversation to gunfire in a matter of minutes.