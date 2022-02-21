Curtis Reeves movie theater shooting trial enters second week of testimony

Curtis Reeves says he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Chad Oulson during an argument over texting inside a movie theater in 2014. For a week, his legal team has been trying to prove it.

The prosecution rested its case last week. The defense began calling witnesses on Friday and more will take the stand Monday.

On Friday, the jury heard from a crime scene detective who was peppered with questions about his alleged missteps in collecting evidence the day of the deadly shooting. The detective was challenged on his decision to allow the theater staff to handle the video evidence without law enforcement supervision.

"Our policy and procedures allow the IT department that owns the system to hand the video to us," stated Pasco County sheriff detective Aaron Smith.

But lead defense attorney Rick Escobar pointed out that Oulson’s phone was mishandled by Smith and others.

Escobar suggested DNA proving Reeves was hit with the phone may have been contaminated or accidentally destroyed.

"Hey forensic investigator, you need to be very careful. Wait a minute. That may have some DNA on it. We need to do something special with his phone. You didn’t do that did you?" questioned Escobar.

"I did not ask for any DNA processing at the scene, no sir," replied Detective Smith.

The first week of the trial wrapped up with testimony from Reeves' daughter and son. Reeves' son, Matthew Reeves, also testified. He said the day of the shooting, he was meeting his parents at the theater and walked in during the middle of confrontation and heard the gunshot. He immediately rushed over to help Oulson.

"Once I saw the bullet hole, what I knew to be a bullet hole on his left chest, I used the same shirt that I had lifted up to kind of like, ball it up over the wound put direct pressure on it," Matthew said Friday.

When Reeves' daughter took the stand, she told the jury her father had lost a step or two after he retired as a Tampa police captain. She said health issues started to slow him down when he hit his 70s.

"He had difficulty doing things with his hands. I don't know if it was due to arthritis or due to another issue," Shaw stated.

The defense has painted Reeves as a fragile old man who feared a much younger Chad Oulson and had no choice but to shoot him.

The trial resumes Monday morning.