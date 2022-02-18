Curtis Reeves Trial: Defense team will begin calling witnesses after prosecution rested its case

The prosecution in the Curtis Reeves trial rested its case Thursday, and now the defense will start calling witnesses.

Thursday was a rough day in the courtroom for Allen Proctor, the lead detective on the case. The defense went on the attack, prompting Proctor to admit something that could cause a big setback for the prosecution.

"The reason you did not do these things because at that point in time you didn’t have experience in dealing with self-defense cases?" asked Reeves' lead defense attorney, Rick Escobar.

"I had limited experience with that, sir," Proctor replied.

The now-retired Pasco County Sheriff's Office detective was the first to interview Reeves after he shot and killed Chad Oulson after the two argued about texting in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014.

Admitting his lack of experience with investigating self-defense cases could call into question a lot of evidence for the jury.

Over the past four days, the jury has been hearing from case investigators, the county medical examiner, and people who were inside the movie theater the day of the shooting.

The youngest witness, in this case, was called to the stand Thursday.

Derek Friedhoff was in his early 20s when he went to see the same movie Reeves and Oulson were seeing: "Lone Survivor," at The Grove.

Friedhoff told attorneys he didn’t see a punch or a cellphone thrown at Reeves before the shot was fired.

He also says he did not remember the words of faces of those who tried to help after the shooting happened.

"So my initial reaction was, of course, I want to make sure I was safe before I went over to check on Chad," Friedhoff said. "So once I saw that there was no more shooting and that there was no more any type of violence occurring, I went to Chad's side. It was still a little bit dim. I saw blood coming from a shirt and then at that point I called 911."

Attorneys also questioned Mark Turner, an Air Force veteran, who was inside the movie theater with his wife when the shooting happened.

Attorneys asked him about where he was sitting in relation to Reeves and Oulson.

They then got as many details as they could about everything that happened before the shooting from Turner’s point of view.

He says he saw Oulson grab Reeves’ popcorn and "flip it in his face."

"Did you get the impression from anything that the defendant was doing physically or saying that gave you the impression that he was in a life or death struggle?

"No, sir," Turner said.

"So you're telling this jury, the only thing you saw was Mr. Olsen flick Popcorn?"

"Yes, that's correct."

"At any time that you see the defendant grab his head as if he was injured or hurt in any manner?"

"No, sir, I didn’t."