CVS hiring 50K, offering bonuses and benefits during coronavirus pandemic

CVS Health is adding to the list of companies that are hiring more workers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The national pharmacy and health chain announced on Monday that it plans on immediately hiring 50,000 new full-time, part-time and temporary workers across the country.

In addition to the new hires, CVS will partner with companies like Hilton and Marriott, organizations that had to furlough employees due to the crisis.

As for its current employees, the company is providing bonuses to those required to be at CVS facilities. The bonuses will range between $150 and $500.

"Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they're needed most," CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo said in a news release. "As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we're taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times."

Employees with children or elder care needs will get access to national in-home and center-based daycare providers, according to the news release. In early April, up to 25 fully-covered days of backup care will be available.

Part-time workers will now have access to 24-hours of paid sick leave during the pandemic. This is in addition to the 14-day paid leave CVS had previously made available for all employees.

"The health and wellbeing of our colleagues has always come first. We've been working around the clock to increase availability of supplies and update protocols to ensure our stores are safe for colleagues and customers alike," Merlo stated.

CVS is the latest business that has amped up its hiring in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon recently announced its plans to hire 100,000 new employees to address increased demand. Walmart also announced that it is hiring 150,000 new workers in response to the pandemic.

