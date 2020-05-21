CVS opening additional COVID-19 testing sites in Florida, including Tampa Bay

article

Additional drive-thru testing sites for the novel coronavirus will be opening up at CVS Health locations throughout Florida.

On May 15, several of the self-swab test sites opened in Tampa Bay, but more locations will be offering it.

The following CVS locations in the Bay Area will begin providing those tests on Friday, May 22:

- Clearwater: 1 South Missouri Avenue

- Clearwater: 30387 US Highway 19 North

- Clearwater:4000 East Bay Drive

- Oldsmar: 3771 Tampa Road

- St. Petersburg: 8001 9th Street North

- Tampa: 4401 West Gandy Boulevard

- Tampa: 2911 East Fowler Avenue\

- Tampa: 5357 Ehrlich Road

- Tampa: 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard

- Tampa: 611 South Howard Avenue

A full list of CVS test sites can be found by clicking here.

CVS says the new sites will use self-swab test and is available to those who meet the CDC criteria for testing. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com, beginning Friday, to schedule an appointment.

Those with an appointment must stay in their cars. Then, they'll be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and instructions. A pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

Those tests will be sent to a third-party laboratory to be processed, and results will be available in about three days, CVS says.

