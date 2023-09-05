Dade City man dies in crash after running stop sign near US 301: FHP

article

A Dade City driver was killed in a car crash Hernando County Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a 77-year-old man was driving east in a sedan on Cornerstone Drive and attempting to turn onto US-301 at around 8:35 p.m. on Monday.

Despite a stop sign, the driver proceeded into the path of an SUV driving south on US-301, causing both vehicles to travel into the east shoulder of the highway.

FHP reported that the Dade City man died at the scene of the crash. Troopers added that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Two of the three passengers in the SUV sustained minor injuries in the crash, and the driver was uninjured. All four of the occupants of the SUV were from Tampa.