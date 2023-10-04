Dade City man injured in crash with driver fleeing from troopers in stolen vehicle: FHP

article

A man from Dade City is recovering from injuries he received early Wednesday morning when troopers say a driver fleeing from the Florida Highway Patrol in a stolen vehicle slammed into his tractor trailer.

According to FHP, troopers spotted a driver in a stolen 2017 Ford F250 speeding and driving recklessly on northbound I-75 in Wildwood shortly before 4:15 a.m.

Troopers say they tried to pull the F250 over, but the driver, a 20-year-old man from Gainesville, fled to SR 44.

Troopers say a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer after fleeing from FHP. Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, after getting off at SR 44, the driver turned around and began heading eastbound where he collided with a tractor trailer turning left into the Pilot Travel Center.

Upon impact, troopers say both vehicles came to a rest in the Pilot parking lot.

The Gainesville man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital.

The Dade City man, who was also taken to an area hospital, suffered minor injuries in the collision.